Germany Goalgetter Tabakovic moves to Hoffenheim

SDA

24.8.2024 - 07:29

Scored 22 goals for Hertha Berlin in the 2nd Bundesliga last season: Haris Tabakovic
Keystone

Haris Tabakovic is leaving second division club Hertha Berlin after just one season. The Bosnian striker with a Swiss passport is moving to TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

24.08.2024, 07:29

The 30-year-old Tabakovic, who was born in Grenchen, never received a call-up for the Swiss national team and has been playing for Bosnia-Herzegovina since last fall, signed a contract with the Kraichgau club that runs until the summer of 2027. A transfer fee of up to five million euros was recently mooted.

Tabakovic was the top scorer in the Bundesliga 2 last season with 22 goals. He had also previously proven his scoring prowess at Austria Vienna (17 goals in 28 games).

SDA

