Ann-Katrin Berger takes the blame for Spain's winning goal in the semi-final in Zurich - but nobody wants to hear it. Praise and consolation for the footballers also comes from the Chancellor and the Federal President.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Germany loses the European Championship semi-final against Spain after a tough battle in extra time and has to bury its dream of winning the title.

Ann-Katrin Berger, who had made the DFB team reach the last four with strong saves, does not cut a good figure when she concedes the only goal against Spain.

"I should have known better," said Berger after the game. "A brilliant player like Bonmati naturally sees the smallest gap." Show more

Ann-Katrin Berger's quiet words were almost drowned out by the infernal noise of the Spaniards. The world champions danced around the team bus to the sound of drums and in the rain after beating Germany in the European Championship final. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper was feeling sorry for herself: "I'm terribly sorry that I couldn't be there at that moment. The team deserved terribly to be in the final."

Berger spoke of the all-important scene in a nerve-wracking semi-final in Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium: world footballer Aitana Bonmati fooled the 34-year-old with a shot from an acute angle - the very late 1:0 after the German team had put up fierce resistance for 113 minutes.

"Bonmati sees the smallest gap"

"The short corner is mine, I should have known better. A brilliant player like Bonmati naturally sees the smallest gap," said Berger, who was the heroine in the quarter-final thriller against France. "I'm disappointed in myself. We knew that Spain were an outstanding opponent and that we would - in good German - play our asses off."

Two years after their World Cup triumph in Australia, Spain's ball artists are now going for their first European Championship title - on Sunday (18:00) in Basel against defending champions England. However, the DFB team once again put in an energetic performance that could point the way for national coach Christian Wück on the long road to the next World Cup in Brazil in 2027.

Congratulations and consolation from Merz and Steinmeier

"You are true role models. You deserve our deepest thanks and respect for this," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was among the spectators himself, in an Instagram post.

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who wanted to come to Basel if the team reached the final, wrote: "Fought hard until the end, but unfortunately it wasn't enough in the end. Dear DFB women's team, thank you for these great football moments - we are proud of you!"

Coach Wück: No reproaches to anyone

Nevertheless, many tears flowed on the pitch and in the dressing room, and Rebecca Knaak also stood in front of the cameras and microphones with wet eyes. The defender vehemently defended Berger. "She has nothing to feel sorry for. What she has achieved in this tournament is extraordinary and has been insane."

Wück explained: "She knows herself that the short corner always looks stupid. But we also know that we don't have to give the ball away. We are in safe possession of the ball." There will be no reproaches, "no matter to whom".

Despite missing out on the final and several absentees such as captain Giulia Gwinn, the 52-year-old had put in a formidable first tournament with the women's team. He failed to win a title like he did with the men's U17 team at the European Championships and World Cup and, like his players, is now ready for a vacation. "We're completely empty now, I'm empty too and need four or five days to get my thoughts straight again. But we can still be proud."

Berger's very personal moment in the stadium

Goalkeeper Berger experienced a very personal moment after the final whistle when she hugged her 92-year-old grandpa Herbert. The old man actually only wanted to go to the stadium for the final. "He decided last night that he would come after all. Because I told him: Grandpa look here, against Spain is actually already like a final, that's an outstanding team," the 34-year-old Berger recounted. "It took a few more emails than usual, but I was incredibly happy that he was there."

The goalkeeper, who plays in the USA, predicted a bright future for her team: "The girls are incredibly talented. The girls have incredible willpower, they have passion, they have team spirit. Nobody can take away the mentality that the girls have shown. That will be much, much bigger - in any case."

