Belgium holds its own very well against Spain in the World Cup quarterfinals. But then star goalie Thibaut Courtois gets injured and has to leave the field in the closing minutes. His replacement, Senne Lammens, makes a mistake—and Spain wins.

"I could have stayed in goal" Goalie Drama as Belgium Is Eliminated: First Courtois' Tears, Then His Replacement Makes a Mistake

Lamine Yamal and his teammates struggled for a long time against Belgium’s defense in the World Cup quarterfinals. Thibaut Courtois was making outstanding saves, but in the 71st minute, the shock came: The Real Madrid goalkeeper, who has also been named the world’s best goalkeeper, had to be substituted. Courtois had injured his thigh a few minutes earlier.

As the 34-year-old walks off the field, tears well up in his eyes. Perhaps the veteran goalkeeper—for whom this was his 21st World Cup match (only Manuel Neuer, with 23 appearances, has played in more World Cup matches as a goalkeeper)—senses that things won’t end well.

Thibaut Courtois is subbed out in tears. www.imago-images.de

Senne Lammens of Manchester United comes on to replace Courtois. Despite heavy pressure from the Spanish team, Lammens doesn't have to make any saves for a long time—but the 24-year-old makes a mistake on the first dangerous shot.

Lammens is unable to hold onto the ball after a long-range shot by Pau Cubarsi—Mikel Merino follows up to score the decisive goal. Spain wins 2–1 and joins France in the semifinals, while Belgium is headed home.

Courtois: “I could have stayed in goal”

"I had pain in my quadriceps," Courtois confirmed after the game to "Sporza», but hints that he could have continued playing: “I said I couldn’t keep clearing the ball for much longer. I could have stayed in goal, but the coach said, ‘If you’re not 100 percent fit, I’ll take you out.’ That’s why I wanted to keep playing at first, but the coach decided to substitute me.”

"That's not a problem for me," Courtois reassures us. "It was a shame to have to be subbed out. But the team comes first." The Real Madrid goalkeeper also defends his teammate Lammens: "In a moment like that, there's not much you can say. It’s just a shame, but Senne is an outstanding goalkeeper. He has a bright future ahead of him, and moments like this make you stronger. You can’t blame him for it. That’s just part of soccer.”

Tielemans was injured during warm-ups

Belgium had already had to cope with the last-minute loss of Youri Tielemans. The 29-year-old Aston Villa midfielder was injured during warm-ups and was replaced by Hans Vanaken of Club Brugge. Following Amadou Onana’s torn cruciate ligament—which he suffered during the Round of 16 victory over the U.S.—this was yet another major setback for the Belgians.