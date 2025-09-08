David von Ballmoos moves from YB to Lugano. KEYSTONE

Goalkeeper David von Ballmoos is moving from Young Boys to FC Lugano on loan until the end of the season. The Ticino club also have the option to acquire the 30-year-old on a permanent basis.

Sandro Zappella

YB goalkeeper David von Ballmoos is moving from Bern to Lugano on loan. The 30-year-old comes from the YB youth team and was promoted to the first team in 2017. Since then, he has played 263 competitive matches for Bern and won six league titles and two cups. This makes von Ballmoos the most successful player in YB club history. However, von Ballmoos was replaced as number 1 by Marvin Keller at Bern and therefore pushed for a change of club.

In Ticino, von Ballmoos is likely to compete with the current regular goalkeeper Amir Saipi for the number 1 spot at Lugano.

New attacking players for GC, Luzern and Winterthur

On "Swiss Deadline Day", other Super League teams are still making moves. According to information from blue Sport, the Hoppers have secured the services of Irish winger Tom Bloxham, who once trained at Tottenham and was recently without a club.

Lucerne have also acquired an attacking player in Oscar Kabwit. The 20-year-old already has five caps for the Democratic Republic of Congo under his belt.

✍🏻 𝑭𝑪 𝑳𝒖𝒛𝒆𝒓𝒏 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒑𝒇𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒕 𝑶𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒓 𝑲𝒂𝒃𝒘𝒊𝒕 𝒍𝒆𝒊𝒉𝒘𝒆𝒊𝒔𝒆 💙🤍



Der FC Luzern freut sich, die Verpflichtung von Oscar Kabwit bekanntzugeben. Der 20-jährige Offensivspieler aus der Demokratischen Republik Kongo wechselt leihweise für die Saison… pic.twitter.com/rgT3Tlt67f — FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) September 8, 2025

FC Winterthur has also announced that it is strengthening its squad with the addition of attacking player Bafodé Dansoko. The move comes in response to the departure of Christian Gomis to Schalke 04 and the injuries to Nishan Burkart and Fabian Rohner.

The 29-year-old Dansoko, who played four international matches for Guinea, was recently without a club. He previously played in Belgium for seven years, most recently with Patro Eisden in the second-highest league.

Lugano also announced the signing of Italian Claudio Cassano. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joins the South Ticino club on loan from the Chicago Fire, who have an option to buy. Cassano was trained in AS Roma's youth academy.

