David von Ballmoos moves from YB to Lugano. KEYSTONE

Goalkeeper David von Ballmoos is moving from Young Boys to FC Lugano on loan until the end of the season. The Ticino club also have the option to acquire the 30-year-old on a permanent basis.

Sandro Zappella

YB goalkeeper David von Ballmoos is moving from Bern to Lugano on loan. The 30-year-old comes from the YB youth team and was promoted to the first team in 2017. Since then, he has played 263 competitive matches for Bern and won six league titles and two cups. This makes von Ballmoos the most successful player in YB club history. However, von Ballmoos was replaced as number 1 by Marvin Keller at Bern and therefore pushed for a change of club.

In Ticino, von Ballmoos is likely to fight for the number 1 spot at Lugano with the current regular goalkeeper Amir Saipi.