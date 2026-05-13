Yanick Brecher will probably leave FC Zurich in the summer. IMAGO/Nordphoto

FCZ is losing a veteran. According to media reports, Yanick Brecher will leave Zurich after the current season. The long-serving goalkeeper and captain is to be bid farewell on Saturday.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you After more than 15 years at the club, Yanick Brecher is apparently leaving FCZ after this season.

The long-serving FCZ goalkeeper was demoted during the current season and had to make way for the talented Huber.

Brecher is to be given his farewell on Saturday at the home game against Servette. Show more

The end of an era in Zurich. As the news portal "Nau.ch" reports, Yanick Brecher will leave FCZ after the current season. The goalkeeper's contract, which runs until 2027, will be terminated. Brecher is to be given his farewell on Saturday before the last game of the season against Servette.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of FCZ. He trained with the Zurich club and played 366 competitive matches for the club. He has also been captain of the team since 2019. Brecher won the Cup three times with FCZ and was one of the key figures in winning the 2022 championship title.

Double demotion

However, Brecher was demoted in the current season. Twice, in fact. First, Dennis Hediger benched the veteran and opted for top talent Silas Huber. Then interim coach Carlos Bernegger came in and put Brecher back in goal, only to reverse his decision one game later and put Huber back between the posts.

Enough for Brecher to apparently leave FCZ now. It is still unclear where the Swiss will be heading in the summer.