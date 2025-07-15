  1. Residential Customers
Shaved before the European Championship Goalkeeping coach Angerer reveals: The conversation with Elvira Herzog was this bad

Patrick Lämmle

15.7.2025

Shortly before the home European Championships, Elvira Herzog is shaved as a regular keeper. In the football talk "Home game with the women's national team", goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer reveals how the conversation went.

15.07.2025, 11:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Football legend Nadine Angerer is goalkeeping coach of the Swiss national team. In her role, she had to tell Elvira Herzog before the European Championships that she was no longer number 1.
  • In the football talk "Heimspiel bei der Frauen-Nati", Angerer reveals that it was one of her "worst and most difficult conversations" in her ten years as goalkeeping coach.
  • And she has high praise for Herzog: "But the way she then slotted straight back into our goalkeeping group is fantastic."
  • In "Heimspiel bei der Nati", Angerer also reveals what makes Pia Sundhage tick and why she believes she can beat Spain in the quarter-finals. First broadcast is today, Tuesday at 6.05 pm on blue Zoom.
In November 2024, Elvira Herzog will be proclaimed the number one goalkeeper in Switzerland after a year without a goalkeeping hierarchy. "In view of the home European Championship, it is very important to establish the hierarchy early on so that everyone gets used to their role," said goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer at the time. Shortly before the European Championships, however, Herzog was put in front of Livia Peng.

The incomprehensible goalie posse is over.

The incomprehensible goalie posse is over"The fact that Elvira Herzog is now being shaved is extremely hard - she's the big loser"

In the football talk show "Heimspiel bei der Frauen-Nati", Angerer admits that, from the outside, she can absolutely understand the criticism of the approach. "But in the end, we did our job and I think we made the right decision." She herself had to inform Herzog of the decision - and it was "very difficult" for her: "It's unpleasant, of course, and I think in ten years as a goalkeeping coach it was one of the worst and most difficult conversations. But it's also part of the job."

And how did Herzog react to the shock news? "Of course she was disappointed and I would have been surprised if she hadn't been disappointed. We then gave her a few days to digest it. That's also legitimate. But the way she then slotted straight back into our goalkeeping group is fantastic. The way she's now supporting Livia and Nadine Böhi is also remarkable."

Handball or football?. Angerer's world career began with a draw

Handball or football?Angerer's world career began with a draw

What advice has Angerer given Herzog?

Angerer is a two-time world champion and five-time European champion. She wasn't number one at every tournament either, and only made her breakthrough at the beginning of the 2007 World Cup year after her rival tore her cruciate ligament.

What advice could she give Herzog from her own experience? "That she must always be ready. We all know how football works. It can happen very, very quickly and you have to be wide awake and then sometimes you're on the pitch quicker than you think." In football, you have to subordinate everything to the team's success. In this respect, Angerer has high praise for Herzog: "The way she supports the team, the way she supports Livia, is remarkable."

You can watch the football talk on TV at 18.05 on blue Zoom.

blue Sport met Nadine Angerer ahead of the European Championships

