Italy's goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon also has words of praise for Yann Sommer.

Too small, too insecure, not Bayern-like - that was a long time ago. Yann Sommer has silenced the critics. The Inter goalkeeper is showered with praise from all sides - even goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon raves.

There were no bad words from Yann Sommer before this memorable return. Almost exactly two years to the day after his last game for FC Bayern, Sommer is set to play his greatest game as a semi-final hero with Inter Milan in the Munich Arena. "It's incredible that I get to play another Champions League final," said Sommer.

At the age of 36, the long-serving Bundesliga goalkeeper can crown his career with a Champions League triumph against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday (21:00). "We have a great chance to win a major title," said the Swiss.

Tears of joy again?

Without Sommer, Inter would probably not be in the final. What Sommer showed on the line in the Italians' dramatic 4:3 win in the second leg against FC Barcelona, in which he was named Man of the Match, was breathtaking. After world-class saves against Lamine Yamal and his attack-minded Barça colleagues, Sommer shed tears of joy.

"Yann Sommer made a really outstanding save against FC Barcelona - the brilliant saves against Lamine Yamal were exceptional. I'm very happy for him," said long-time Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who used to live near Sommer.

On Saturday evening, Sommer will experience at least a touch of the final dahoam as a former Bayern keeper at the Allianz Arena in the most important match in European club football. In his seven months from January to August 2023 as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer, Sommer never really arrived at FC Bayern. The change of coach from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel and the elimination from the cup and Champions League didn't help in turbulent times either. "We had an extremely wild situation at Bayern. Dismissals, changes, a lot of unrest and various issues besides sport," Sommer once said in retrospect.

"Sommer showed a lot of people"

The Swiss was not a safe bet, especially in the Champions League knockout against Manchester City. There was plenty of criticism from the media and TV pundits - such as Dietmar Hamann. There was discussion about his not always secure build-up play and his height of 1.83 meters. It was said here and there that he was not like Bayern.

Sommer, the smart son-in-law type, acknowledged this politely as usual, accepting it as "part of the business". There were no nasty words or biting replies from the sonny boy, neither then nor after Bayern's defeat to Inter. "Sommer showed a lot of people, including me," Hamann also revised after the semi-final coup.

At the "Nerazzurri", Sommer, who was initially criticized there too, immediately became number 1. The goalkeeper, who had been a mostly good and sometimes outstanding Bundesliga goalkeeper for Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2014, won the "Scudetto", the Italian championship, at his first attempt. Sommer once revealed that he "still gets goosebumps" when he runs out onto the pitch with Milan.

Words of praise from Italy's goalkeeping legend

"His saves are worth a whole season, not just the one against Barcelona," Italy goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon praised him. "Sommer is exceptional in goal, he's been very valuable for Inter in the last two years." Of course, Buffon is paying particular attention to the duel with the exceptional Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in PSG's goal.

It seems appropriate to ask whether Sommer, who retired from the national team a year ago, is at the peak of his career. "As I'm playing a Champions League final for the first time in my career, that's certainly true," said Sommer. After almost two decades in professional football, the 36-year-old is experiencing a real football fairytale. "I'm really looking forward to the game. Maybe I really am at the peak of my career - who knows?"