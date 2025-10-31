  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Never experienced before in Switzerland" Talented goalkeeper Huwiler heads Lucerne U21s to an equalizer in the 94th minute

Luca Betschart

31.10.2025

Spectacle in the Promotion League: FC Luzern U21 goalkeeper Lionel Huwiler, just 18 years old, heads his team to a last-minute equalizer against Kriens. blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax is impressed.

31.10.2025, 10:00

It's the 94th minute in the Promotion League derby between FC Luzern U21 and SC Kriens. The home side from Lucerne are chasing a 2-1 deficit against the league leaders, earn what could be their last corner kick and throw everything forward.

Even 18-year-old goalkeeper Lionel Huwiler stormed into the opposition penalty area - and shortly afterwards actually headed his team to a last-minute equalizer. After that, all the dams broke and Huwiler took off his jersey in the style of a goal scorer.

"I've never seen that before in Switzerland," said blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax in amazement, joking: "If you look at his heading technique, you might have to think twice about using him up front. I might have to give coach Michel Renggli a call."

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

YB has a major defensive problem. Lauper upset after draw against GC:

YB has a major defensive problemLauper upset after draw against GC: "It just sucks"

Copa Libertadores. Palmeiras make another Brazilian final perfect

Copa LibertadoresPalmeiras make another Brazilian final perfect

"A yellow would have been enough"Opinions differ on this red card against YB

U17 national team wants to achieve great things. In the footsteps of Xhaka and Rodriguez, the Swiss World Cup dream is alive and well

U17 national team wants to achieve great thingsIn the footsteps of Xhaka and Rodriguez, the Swiss World Cup dream is alive and well

Video highlights. Six goals, two sending-offs, but no winner between GC and YB

Video highlightsSix goals, two sending-offs, but no winner between GC and YB