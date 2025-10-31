Spectacle in the Promotion League: FC Luzern U21 goalkeeper Lionel Huwiler, just 18 years old, heads his team to a last-minute equalizer against Kriens. blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax is impressed.

Luca Betschart

It's the 94th minute in the Promotion League derby between FC Luzern U21 and SC Kriens. The home side from Lucerne are chasing a 2-1 deficit against the league leaders, earn what could be their last corner kick and throw everything forward.

Even 18-year-old goalkeeper Lionel Huwiler stormed into the opposition penalty area - and shortly afterwards actually headed his team to a last-minute equalizer. After that, all the dams broke and Huwiler took off his jersey in the style of a goal scorer.

"I've never seen that before in Switzerland," said blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax in amazement, joking: "If you look at his heading technique, you might have to think twice about using him up front. I might have to give coach Michel Renggli a call."

