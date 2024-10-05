FC Aarau's home record remains poor after the clash with Vaduz. Despite a clear advantage in chances, the Aargau side could not get past 0-0.

SDA

In the 25th minute, the hosts were even lucky that a penalty from Fabrizio Cavegn only landed on the post. After that, Aarau dominated the game but were unable to convert their superiority into goals. For FCA, who are still unbeaten away from home, it was only their fourth point at the Brügglifeld this season. They have lost four of their six home games.

Wil do not have an outstanding record in their own stadium either. The 2-2 draw against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy was their third draw on their own pitch. They also have one win and one defeat. The team from eastern Switzerland had turned the game around against the relegated Super League side shortly before the break, but had to concede an equalizer in the second half. The two teams therefore also shared the points in their second meeting.

Telegrams and table

Wil - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 2:2 (2:1). - 1081 spectators. - SR Sanli. - Goals: 37 Heule 0:1. 41 Ndau 1:1. 45 Akinola 2:1. 66 Toggenburger 2:2.

Aarau - Vaduz 0:0- 4460 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Remarks: 25. Cavegn (Vaduz) misses penalty.

SDA