Captain Lukas Görtler is on a high with St. Gallen Keystone

Lukas Görtler and FC St. Gallen - a perfect match. The captain embodies the club perfectly with his passion. He recognizes a bit of himself in the up-and-coming Alessandro Vogt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lukas Görtler can serve as a role model for many. The 31-year-old midfielder is not a gifted footballer, he has worked hard for everything. As a youth player, he spent two years each at Greuther Fürth and Nuremberg, where he was "one of the worse players".

At the age of 18, he went back to his home town of Bamberg, which is home to a regional league team. Two years later, Erik ten Haag, who had recently been released by Bayer Leverkusen, brought him to Bayern Munich's U23s. "After the first week, I thought: What am I actually doing here? They can do everything much better than me," said Görtler in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Nevertheless, he was later allowed to train with the Bayern professionals under coach Pep Guardiola. On May 2, 2015, he played 18 minutes in the Bundesliga against Bayer Leverkusen. The summer after this highlight, he moved to Kaiserslautern in the Bundesliga 2. In his two years at the traditional club, he had four coaches and had to fight his way up again and again. In 2017, he moved to Utrecht in the Netherlands for two seasons, where he was rarely in the starting eleven.

Thinking outside the box

"That was my career until I came to St. Gallen. I had to repeatedly break through resistance," says Görtler. "Of course there are footballers who have so much talent that they make their mark. But I'm also convinced that most of the underestimated players in the U15, U16 and U17 have little chance of overtaking those who were better throughout their youth. I saw a fascinating video by Arsène Wenger (the long-time Arsenal coach, ed.) in which he described how many make it to the professional level. His conclusion from this study was that it's not the amount of motivation that determines whether you make it to the top, but the persistence of motivation."

Görtler was a constant at St. Gallen right from the start and has been the team's captain since the 2021/22 season. This is no coincidence. On the one hand, his attitude was a perfect fit for the passionate fans of the eastern Swiss club, while on the other, he is a player who thinks outside the box. On 2 October, he has organized a talk at Kybunpark with extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann; among other things, the Stuttgart native has completed an Ironman for 120 days in a row.

"I started reading one of his books and couldn't fall asleep at first. Then I woke up early and continued reading. After I was three quarters of the way through the book, I thought I'd write to him on Instagram to see if he could speak to the team. Because exactly those attributes that he combines would be of great added value in football." That's how he got in touch with Deichmann. However, the budget did not allow him to speak in front of the team. Hence this event.

Görtler is not one to seek the limelight. He takes on his role as captain first and foremost when things aren't going so well. Then he feels he has a duty, whereby he primarily tries to exert influence on the pitch. "I believe that I can inspire others and give them energy. That's why it's easier for them to shine, because they feel more confident when I give them direction."

Surprised by Vogt

Alessandro Vogt is one player who is particularly radiant at the moment. The 20-year-old striker, who was once deemed not good enough by Aarau, has scored seven goals and three assists in his first six competitive games with St. Gallen this season. Prior to that, he had only been substituted twice in stoppage time in the Super League. As a result, he is now being highly praised, which is why the club is deliberately protecting him from the hype.

"Of course he has quality in the sixteen," says Görtler about Vogt. "But what pleases me most about him is that he can be a role model for all the younger players. The new generation of young players often already have an advisor at the age of fourteen and pay more attention to the color of their shoes and the position of their socks than actually working. He, on the other hand, is a player who just gets on with it, who listens and is happy to take advice, and who doesn't think he already knows better."

Görtler admits that he is surprised by Vogt and sees himself in him a little. "He's not someone who excels on the ball. He still has a lot of potential in his game. Four months ago, I wouldn't have bet much on him coming through. Now he's the piece of the puzzle that makes us special."

Off the beaten track

St. Gallen have won four of their first five league games, with a goal difference of 13:4. "We lost our way a bit last season, having a mixture of young and older players," says Görtler, who has extended his contract with the team in second place in the table until 2028. After dropping out of the Conference League, everyone had expected it to be easier due to the reduced workload. Instead, things have become a little more difficult within the team.

"We had 16 or 17 players who, purely because of their status, assumed that they would play every game from the start. We didn't have any arguments and there were no group formations, but the team spirit wasn't what it needed to be to win anything. Now the mix is quite good. But of course that's no guarantee that things will continue like this." St. Gallen's next opponent is struggling Lugano in front of a home crowd on Saturday.