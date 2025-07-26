Lukas Görtler is the man of the match in FC St.Gallen's 2:1 win against champions Basel. He was unlucky at 0:1, but then turned the game around with his goal to equalize.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lukas Görtler scores two goals in FC St.Gallen's 2:1 win against FC Basel - one in his own goal and the second in the right one.

In an interview with blue Sport, he says: "I told the lads at lunch to get ready, today I'm scoring a goal. That I scored the first one like that - bitter."

Coach Enrico Maassen is also satisfied with his team's performance and comments on Willem Geubbels, who has been linked with a move. Show more

It's the 40th minute. Shaqiri kicks a corner from the left, Traoré takes the ball sharply to the center at the right post and suddenly the ball is in the net. However, the last touch was not from a Basel player, but from St.Gallen captain Lukas Görtler.

The goal is counted as an own goal, even though the German is hit. He does not allow himself to be dragged down and scores the equalizer for his colors shortly after the break.

"At half-time, I had resolved to score one myself," a beaming Görtler told blue Sport after the game. "I'd told the lads at lunch to prepare themselves and that I'd score a goal today. The fact that I scored the first one like that - bitter."

He stood there rooted to the spot and couldn't get out of the way of Traoré's pass. The scene spurred him on: "I was really motivated to score another one for us. Because going to bed like that today - with a defeat, with an own goal - would have been bitter."

Görtler is satisfied with his team's performance. He told them in the circle before the game that they shouldn't focus too much on the result, but on the way they played, said the 31-year-old.

"We got enough criticism last year because we no longer impressed with the way we played." The game against Basel should now serve as a prime example of how FCSG must play at Kybunpark if they want to win games.

"If he continues to play like this, we'll have to look for a replacement quickly"

Coach Enrico Maassen is also satisfied: "The boys did well today, you have to say that. It was a match of equals for the entire duration of the game. We were 1:0 down but kept doing our thing, even in the second half, and then forced the issue at some point."

For him, the success should be rated even higher when you consider that Vallci (suspended), Ambrosius, Daschner, Witzig and Zigi (all injured), various regular players were missing and many young players were on the pitch. "I'm very happy for the boys, it's a good start to the season."

blue Sport reporter Manuel Rothmund finally asks the coach about Willem Geubbels. The Frenchman shone against Basel with a goal and a lot of offensive drive. Rumors of his departure are doing the rounds. "Of course I would like him to stay. But I don't know if I have the final say in that."

Maassen also knows that Geubbels is applying for higher tasks with performances like the one against Basel: "Every goal he scores, every game he plays like he did today, is a letter of application for the next step. We'll see what happens in the future. But I think if he keeps playing like this, we'll have to look for a replacement quickly."