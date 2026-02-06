"Meditation" after a bad game Görtler: "I tinkered with the camper at 3 a.m. with a circular saw"

FCSG captain Lukas Görtler talks in the football talk "Heimspiel" about how he tinkered with his camper at night after defeats, why it grounded him - and why he sees himself as a normal guy.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCSG captain Lukas Görtler reveals in the football talk "Heimspiel" that despite his passion for his job, he also does other things.

The German finds balance in nature - and in his craft. He has even rebuilt his camper deep into the night. He jokingly calls the action after a bad game his personal "meditation". Show more

Lukas Görtler has been in St. Gallen since 2019. With his self-sacrificing style of play and his leadership qualities on and off the pitch, the German has quickly become a crowd favorite. "I'm as passionate a footballer as you can get and I see it as a privilege to be a professional," he says in the football talk show "Heimspiel". However, he doesn't believe that he would have a much unhappier life if he wasn't a professional footballer.

For example, the 31-year-old enjoys spending time in nature. "Things like that give me energy," emphasizes the FCSG captain. If his performance on the football pitch were to decline, then there could certainly be voices saying that he does too many other things in his free time. "But I won't let that put me off, because I've been doing this my whole career - it gives me more energy than it takes away," says Görtler.

He makes it clear that he's not the kind of footballer who goes to training and then switches to PlayStation at home. "I want to do something, I want to get something out of life, I want to get out into nature," says Görtler. Görtler has been a proud dad since November. He is experiencing "a very special time" with the baby, he says, adding: "I'm just a normal guy."

Definitely not quite normal - at least for a footballer - is another hobby of the Bamberg native, who once also played in Bayern Munich's second team. He converted a camper van. "It was just a crazy idea," admits Görtler.

After losing a home game - and a bad game from himself - he knew he wouldn't be able to sleep all night again. "Then I was somehow in the underground car park at three o'clock with the circular saw and thought that if anyone saw me now, they would think I wasn't completely clean," jokes Görtler.

But that gave him the balance he needed. "Then I wasn't in bed thinking the whole time: 'Oh, what a bad game you played today', but I just distracted myself. Others meditate - that was just my meditation."

The football talk with Lukas Görtler in full length