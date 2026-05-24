FC St. Gallen wins the cup. Captain Lukas Görtler not only leads the way on the pitch, but also when celebrating in the city. In an interview with blue Sport, he reveals what it means to be old school.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St. Gallen wins the Swiss Cup and is celebrated by around 60,000 fans on the market square. Captain Lukas Görtler is at the center of the exuberant party and makes people smile with his statements about beer consumption.

Görtler talks openly about the enormous pressure before the final and the fear of failing again after losing two finals. Redemption comes with the 3:0 in stoppage time, which leaves the captain in tears.

The 31-year-old also describes the season as particularly emotional in his private life because he became a father for the first time. After years at St.Gallen, the German feels a close bond with the club and is delighted to have finally given an entire generation the title they had longed for. Show more

FCSG wins the Swiss Cup and celebrates a wild party afterwards. The heroic Cup team arrives on the market square in St.Gallen at 10 p.m. and is celebrated by around 60,000 fans. Right at the front: Lukas Görtler. The captain fires up the fans on stage and also leads the celebrations.

When asked about beer consumption in an interview with blue Sport, he explains: "There are few limits these days. There aren't many of us who are still from the old school. I'm curious to see how many more I can get in today."

The veteran is somewhat dismayed by his younger teammates: "They take the beer, throw it away and pour it over their heads."

Görtler raves about the tens of thousands of St.Gallen fans celebrating the team and gives an insight into emotionally difficult weeks: "Many people can't understand it. Being under this pressure and having to live up to the expectations of the entire city and region is not without its challenges. I slept badly for three weeks, dreaming of winning the cup - and I'm just super happy that we got it."

The shock and the redemption

The final started perfectly for St.Gallen with an early goal. However, a shock followed shortly before the break: goalkeeper Lukas Watkowiak was shown the red card after an emergency brake.

Görtler - who had already lost the cup final with St.Gallen in 2021 and 2022 - was correspondingly dejected at half-time: "I didn't make it twice and thought during the break: 'No, I'm not going to mess it up a third time'."

But then St.Gallen increased the lead to 2:0: "I thought it didn't look too bad." The big redemption finally came with the 3:0 in the 92nd minute: "When the 3:0 was scored, the tears came. They don't score three goals in seven minutes anymore. That's when I knew: we're going to win this thing."

The captain hasn't made any plans for the St.Gallen free night: "Let's see how many of my family and friends are still here. I can imagine that some are already knocked out in the hotel." But there probably won't be much sleep: "Now it's time to soak it up and enjoy it. Something like this doesn't happen often."

Finally giving an entire generation the title

Görtler not only experienced an emotional season in sporting terms: the 31-year-old also became a father for the first time. "It's crazy. I've thought a few times in the last few weeks: becoming a father is the best thing in the world. And yet I've only thought about football every day since I was four years old."

The German has long since found his football home in St.Gallen. He has been playing in eastern Switzerland since 2019 and says: "You keep extending your contract, even though you could probably go somewhere else. But when I see it here today, I just think: Thank God I extended my contract. This means a lot to me."

Finally being able to celebrate another title is a huge satisfaction for him: "A whole generation has been waiting for this."

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