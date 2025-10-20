St.Gallen win in the Wankdorf for the first time. Goal scorers Lukas Görtler and Tom Gaal make no secret of how much this victory means to them and the team.

Syl Battistuzzi

After 30 wins and 7 draws, the Bernese team had to admit defeat in the direct duel with St.Gallen on Sunday. For the team from eastern Switzerland, it was their first competitive away win at YB since March 2005 - and their first ever at the Wankdorf.

"Every time you drive here, you hear the story," says Lukas Görtler in an interview with blue Sport. He has experienced this negative series first-hand for six years and says it is difficult to win in Bern.

"The fans make a racket. It's not easy to hold your own here. The team is good, of course; they've dominated the league for the last six or seven years. Then there's the artificial turf," explained the German, adding: "That's why we're happy that we won't have to travel here next year and listen to this kind of talk again."

Görtler himself is responsible for ending the drought with his winning goal. The game made him proud because it embodied what he wanted to stand for, said Görtler. "I want to lead by example. I tried to lead the way with my running. I want to have my emotions under control. I managed that for the most part today," he says, adding that it's not easy when you're booed all the time. "But I'm not there to make friends," celebrates Görtler.

The scenario could not have been more beautiful. "We get the 1:1 in the 85th minute. I'm still shouting at my teammates and saying there's still something in it - don't give up, don't let your heads drop. Two minutes later, I scored the goal myself. That makes me happy," admits Görtler.

Görtler has announced goals

Görtler is particularly pleased that they were able to react to the last two league defeats (against Thun and FCZ). Otherwise it would have been said that the crisis was back in St.Gallen. "Then at some point we'd be back where we always are. Somehow sixth, seventh. Now we've taken a step in the right direction today. Winning in Bern is an exclamation mark. We're still at the front," the 31-year-old says.

Everything is possible in the league. "You can win any game with our team. We proved that today. But we can also lose every game if we don't bring it on the pitch," warned the captain.

Alongside Görtler, compatriot Tom Gaal was also among the match winners. The 24-year-old German, who joined FCSG from Ulm before the season, put his team ahead in his eleventh Super League game (55'). It was a "super performance" from everyone, enthused the defensive player.

The interim equalizer was not undeserved. "YB were already well in front. We knew we could defend a lot," said Gaal, adding that Zigi was unable to do anything about Bedia's goal. "You think to yourself - shit. But when you're already so well in it beforehand, then you have that feeling. Last week and the week before last, we might have thought, shit, we're not going to win this. And now we knew - okay, we can still do something here."

Görtler told him that he thought he would score today - and he did, Gaal revealed. "Now we celebrate, tomorrow is free and then the general assembly. I think everyone's in a good mood," says a beaming Gaal.