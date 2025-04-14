St. Gallen only managed a draw in Lugano. The eastern Swiss are now reliant on some help if they are to finish in the top six. FCSG captain Lukas Görtler, however, believes his direct rivals can help.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The draw against Lugano means that St. Gallen will probably miss out on a place in the championship round and will have to rely on help from their rivals.

FCSG have had particular difficulties against weaker teams throughout the season, which could now take its revenge in the battle for the top six.

Lukas Görtler is nevertheless combative and believes that FC Zurich will lose at YB and Lausanne will drop points against Lugano - and at the same time that he will win against Sion. Show more

"It was a back-and-forth game, but in the end we scored two huge goals. It's bitter, because we could have won today," said an annoyed Lukas Görtler in an interview with blue Sport. "We didn't gamble it away today if it wasn't enough in the end." However, the German is combative: "But we're still alive. I'm speculating that Zurich won't get anything in Bern. Then we'll see what Lugano do against Lausanne."

While the Ticino side secured a place in the top six for themselves and FC Luzern with the points, St. Gallen can only have faint hopes of making it into the championship round. On Easter Monday, there will be a three-way battle with FC Zurich (47 points), Lausanne and St. Gallen (44 points each).

Görtler: "For once a YB and artificial turf fan"

FCSG has the worst cards. They will have to hope that FCZ do not pick up any points against YB and that Lausanne score worse against Lugano than St. Gallen, who face Sion. The Vaud side have the better goal difference (+4).

Görtler believes that the game against the Valaisans will be one of the toughest matches. Over the course of the season, they have "looked extremely good" against the teams in the top half of the table, but "had our problems" against teams in the bottom half of the table, the 30-year-old sums up.

Against Sion, he now needs full energy and courage, so a win in front of his own fans is within reach. "And then I'll be a YB and artificial turf fan as well as a Lugano fan for once," smiles Görtler.