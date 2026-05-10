St.Gallen beat Lugano 2:1 to maintain second place in the Super League. The winning goal caused discussion due to a controversial penalty whistle. Even Lukas Görtler can understand Lugano's anger.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a 2:1 win in Lugano, St.Gallen consolidated second place in the Super League table.

Lukas Görtler scored the winner for the eastern Swiss side with a penalty. This was preceded by a handball penalty, which is a talking point.

Görtler himself said after the game: "It's the most natural hand movement in the world."

Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner explains why the penalty decision was nevertheless correct. Show more

A few minutes after FCSG managed to equalize in Lugano, the team from eastern Switzerland were once again dangerous in front of the Ticino side's goal. Diego Besio takes a shot in the penalty area - and then claims a penalty. His shot is deflected and hits the hand of Lugano defender Hannes Delcroix.

Referee Alessandro Dudic initially allows play to continue, but is then called to the screen by the VAR and ultimately decides to award a penalty. Although the ball hit Delcroix's hand from close range and would have flown wide of the goal.

The Ticino players complained loudly about the decision, but Lukas Görtler didn't care - he took a running start and coolly slotted the ball home to make it 2:1. It stayed that way until the end.

"The most natural hand movement in the world"

In an interview with blue Sport after the game, Görtler admits: "When something like that is whistled against us, I get upset. He's got his hand down and we're talking about an unnatural hand movement. It's the most natural hand movement in the world."

Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner explains: "The handball is punishable because the defender can expect such a shot and must do everything to prevent the ball from hitting his hand."

However, Klossner can also understand why some footballers or fans get upset about such decisions. He recalls the scene involving Marc Cucurella in the match between Germany and Spain at the European Championships. "If the shot is on goal, you can accuse the defender of even more intent. That's definitely a rule that needs to be revised for football. But as things stand now, it's a handball."

Controversial penalty on the other side too

Görtler can understand Klossner's assessment. "But I always hear other things too. At Bayern against Real, it wasn't unnatural, but it was unintentional. As a footballer myself, I find it difficult to assess things correctly. In general, though, I think you should rarely blow the whistle in scenes like that."

Shortly before the final whistle, Lugano were also awarded a controversial VAR penalty at the other end. But because FCSG goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi saves against Ezgjan Alioski, the discussions are limited.

All the highlights in the video