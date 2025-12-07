FC St.Gallen lose 2-1 to FC Zurich, with a penalty not awarded to the team from eastern Switzerland causing a stir after the game. FCSG captain Lukas Görtler speaks plainly in an interview with blue Sport.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the match between St.Gallen and Zurich, there is a hotly debated penalty scene in the visitors' penalty area.

The consensus in the blue Sport studio is that it should have been a penalty for St.Gallen.

FCSG captain Lukas Görtler is furious after the game and takes a swipe in an interview with blue Sport. Show more

FC St.Gallen feels cheated out of a penalty after the 2-1 defeat against FC Zurich: In the 72nd minute, the ball bounces off FCZ defender David Vujevic's outstretched arm in the penalty area, but referee Wolfensberger's whistle remains silent.

VAR is Sandro Schärer - and he waves the decision through on the pitch, causing a frown in the blue Sport studio. After the game, FCSG captain Lukas Görtler no longer understands the world.

"I've just seen the scene. That's unbelievable," the 31-year-old said in an interview on blue Sport (see video above) and was particularly annoyed with the VAR: "We have the video referee. How can you not see something like that? Then let's just leave it without VAR. Then it's a fair game on both sides and you accept that Wolfensberger didn't judge the scene correctly."

"The groundhog greets the groundhog every day"

Referee boss Wermelinger also gets his comeuppance with the St.Gallen captain's all-round attack: "The groundhog greets the groundhog every day. On Monday morning, Wermelinger is in the newspaper again and says: 'Sorry, we didn't see that'," says Görtler, complaining that at the end of the season it's said again that "99 percent better" decisions were made thanks to the VAR.

"I don't know how you come up with these statistics. 1000 people watch this scene and 1000 people say it's a penalty. I thought the video referee was introduced for exactly that," Görtler continued, annoyed.

Particularly bitter for the Espen: Zurich wins the game 2:1 with a one-goal lead. As a consolation, Grün-Weiss can at least look at the table. St.Gallen are (still) in second place.

