Young Boys and Servette want to take advantage of their good starting position in the play-offs and advance to the group stage of the Europa and Conference League respectively. A difficult task awaits Lausanne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Young Boys are the only team in the Swiss trio to be guaranteed a place in a European Cup group stage. If they lose to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League play-offs, they will play in the third-tier Conference League. However, there is a good chance that the Bernese will beat the Slovaks in the Champions League qualifiers, as they did four years ago. Giorgio Contini's team went ahead in the incessant rain in Bratislava, won 1:0 somewhat flatteringly thanks to a goal from Chris Bedia and hold all the aces in the second leg in front of a home crowd.

While YB - like all Swiss European Cup participants - had the weekend off and were able to focus fully on Thursday's game, Slovan Bratislava were in action in the domestic league. The champions were held to a 1-1 draw at Michalovce and are still looking for their first away win of the season in all competitions. It seems unlikely that they will be able to do so against Bern, who are strong at home. The last time YB lost at the Wankdorf was in January, when they were beaten 1-0 by Red Star Belgrade in the group stage of the Champions League.

Servette want to avoid déjà vu

Fortuna has not been too kind to Servette recently. Last year, the luck of the draw brought the Genevans top Portuguese club Braga and Chelsea in the European Cup qualifiers. Now the French-speaking side face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League play-offs. The 15-time Ukrainian champions have always qualified for the Champions League in the past eight years.

Servette surprised everyone in Donetsk's exile in Krakow a week ago and were lucky to secure a 1-1 draw - a good starting position for the second leg, but one in which Jocelyn Gourvennec's team will have to improve significantly. The Grenats have been warned: In the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League, they squandered a 1-0 cushion against Viktoria Pilsen in front of a home crowd.

Lausanne's lack of chances

Lausanne-Sport could reach the European Cup group stage for the first time in 15 years. The 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Stade de la Tuilière against favorites Besiktas Istanbul was a poor reward for Peter Zeidler's team. The Vaud side will have to win in the cauldron of Istanbul on Thursday if they are to pull off the coup.

There is one thing that the French-speaking side will have to improve significantly in the Turkish metropolis compared to the first leg: their exploitation of chances. While coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's star team scored one goal from nine attempts on Lake Léman, the home team needed 21 attempts to score.