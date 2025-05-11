Video of the FCB championship party on the Barfi.

Basel out of control: after FC Basel became Swiss champions for the 21st time early on Sunday evening, the celebrations on Barfüsserplatz were in full swing.

Jan Arnet

Unofficially, the Basel celebrations began late on Saturday evening after the 5:2 victory in Lugano. The following day, the team watched the match between Servette and Young Boys together in St. Jakob Park, where the Muttenzer curve also gathered on the platform outside. And then finally switched into celebration mode.

When the 0:0 and thus Basel's championship title after an eight-year drought was a mathematical fact, the crowd moved from the balcony of the stadium office to Barfüsserplatz after the team's first championship greetings. Gradually, the square, where the ESC's accompanying program also takes place, was transformed into a red and blue field of jubilation. The team celebrated on the balcony of the "Papa Joe's" and fueled the atmosphere via a microphone.

The Basel championship party in the video ticker