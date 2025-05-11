  1. Residential Customers
Video of Basel's championship party Goosebumps on the Barfi: This is how the FCB fans celebrate Shaqiri, Xhaka and Co.

Jan Arnet

11.5.2025

Video of the FCB championship party on the Barfi.

Basel out of control: after FC Basel became Swiss champions for the 21st time early on Sunday evening, the celebrations on Barfüsserplatz were in full swing.

11.05.2025, 20:57

11.05.2025, 22:35

Unofficially, the Basel celebrations began late on Saturday evening after the 5:2 victory in Lugano. The following day, the team watched the match between Servette and Young Boys together in St. Jakob Park, where the Muttenzer curve also gathered on the platform outside. And then finally switched into celebration mode.

When the 0:0 and thus Basel's championship title after an eight-year drought was a mathematical fact, the crowd moved from the balcony of the stadium office to Barfüsserplatz after the team's first championship greetings. Gradually, the square, where the ESC's accompanying program also takes place, was transformed into a red and blue field of jubilation. The team celebrated on the balcony of the "Papa Joe's" and fueled the atmosphere via a microphone.

The Basel championship party in the video ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Champion coach Fabio Celestini also celebrates

  • How the FCB fans celebrate club legend Taulant Xhaka

  • Goosebumps on the Barfi - it gets particularly loud with Shaqiri

  • The Barfi in a state of emergency: "Anyone who doesn't gump is not a Basler"

  • The team has arrived - now the FCB party starts on the Barfi

    The team arrives at the Barfi shortly before 8.30 pm and is greeted frenetically by the fans.

    Picture: blue Sport

  • The FCB fans stream onto the Barfi

    The atmosphere on the Barfi is rising! The square has now filled up and the fans are singing songs. Soon the team will be welcomed on the balcony.

  • Basel's path from the start of the season to the championship title

  • The players cheer in the Joggeli after the final whistle in Geneva

    The FCB players watched the match between Servette and YB together at St. Jakob-Park - and let their emotions run free after the final whistle.

  • "The best have won - a salute to Bern and Zurich"

    Even if still a little subdued: The celebrations on Barfüsserplatz in Basel begin immediately after the final whistle in Geneva. The team will also be welcomed there from around 8.30 pm.

  • FCB fans meet ESC fans

    It just so happens that the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is taking place in Basel at the same time - and around Barfüsserplatz. A problem? No.

    The canton of Basel-Stadt announced in a press release on Saturday evening that the music on the stage at Barfi would be silenced a little earlier in the event of the championship title, as it would be a new "highlight of the ESC starting program". The team would appear on the balcony at Barfüsserplatz from 8.30 p.m. at the earliest and be celebrated by the fans.

    If YB scores against Servette. Basel is ready for a championship celebration during the ESC

    If YB scores against ServetteBasel is ready for a championship celebration during the ESC

  • First championship celebration on the Barfi since 2017

    For the first time since 2019 - when FCB won the Cup - Basel can celebrate on Barfüsserplatz again. The last championship title was eight years ago. The drought of the former serial champions has finally come to an end. Numerous FCB fans have already gathered on the Barfi. Now the supporters are waiting for their champion heroes. When will Shaqiri and Co. arrive?

  • Schmid: "Thank you Shaq - we love you in Basel"

    After the clear victory against Lugano, players, coaches and fans were already in a championship celebratory mood on Saturday. Dominik Schmid says: "I think everyone now knows where we're going in the next few days." Where to? "To the Barfi!"

    Asked about his team-mate and renewed match-winner Shaqiri, Schmid trumpets with a declaration of love: "Thank you Shaq for scoring so many goals and assists. We love you in Basel. We love you!"

  • Title with a spectacular win

    With a demonstration of power, the Bebbi proved on Saturday evening that the title win was well deserved. The FCB came away from Lugano with a 5:2 victory.

  • Final whistle in Geneva - Basel are champions

    18:21 in Geneva: Referee Urs Schnyder blows the final whistle to end the match between Servette and YB at 0:0, meaning that everything is now mathematically clear: FC Basel can no longer be caught in the last three rounds and are Swiss champions.

    • Show more

