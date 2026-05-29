With a five-year contract to Barcelona: England's Anthony Gordon.
Picture: Keystone
FC Barcelona are strengthening their squad with England World Cup participant Anthony Gordon.
The 25-year-old attacking player comes from Newcastle United and is said to be worth 80 million euros to the Spanish champions.
Gordon, in whom Bayern Munich are also said to have been interested, signed a five-year contract until the summer of 2031. Last season, Gordon scored 17 goals for Newcastle - ten of them in the Champions League.