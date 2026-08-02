FC St. Gallen came back from a 1-2 deficit in the final 20 minutes in Vaduz to secure its second win of the season. However, captain Lukas Görtler wasn't entirely satisfied after the game.

After a 0-5 thrashing in Lisbon against Benfica, FC St. Gallen bounced back with a 3-2 victory in Vaduz. Although Enrico Maasen’s team took the lead in the 1st minute thanks to Aliou Baldé, they were facing another loss with 20 minutes remaining. However, 21-year-old Enoch Owusu secured the three points with a brace.

“It wasn’t much fun today,” the FCSG captain said in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle. “I’m happy that we won the game and have six points. But I also know that we struggled in the first half, even though we got off to a perfect start.”

For the 32-year-old, the victory was well-deserved based on his performance in the second half, even if it was a bit lucky given how the first 45 minutes went.

"We won the game against the bank"

FCSG had wanted to play more dominantly and concede fewer chances at the back, but the four games in eleven days had taken their toll against Vaduz. “It’s extremely exhausting to play every three days. Still, two weeks ago, I would have gladly accepted six points. Today, I would have been happy if we’d played better soccer.”

In the end, it was the substitutes who secured the victory, especially Enoch Owusu: “He’s been through a long, tough stretch. (...) He hadn’t played a game since last week. It’s a blessing to have someone like him who can turn the game around. (...) Just like against Zurich, we won the game thanks to our bench. Without them, we might not even have picked up a point here.”