In office since Monday, Servette coach Jocelyn Gourvennec wants to breathe new life into his team ahead of the Europa League second leg in Utrecht. "A lot can happen in football," says the Frenchman.

Eight days after the end of the Thomas Häberli era, a breath of fresh air is blowing at Servette. Jocelyn Gourvennec was officially introduced at the Stade de Genève on Tuesday. The 53-year-old Breton, who has signed a two-year contract with an option for a further season with last year's championship runners-up, has no easy task ahead of him in Geneva.

At the media conference, Servette president Broch reminded everyone that the objectives for the season remain unchanged: to finish in the top three of the Super League and qualify for a European group stage.

"I come with a lot of humility"

Gourvennec, who brings with him the experience of almost 250 games as head coach in French Ligue 1, reports that he immediately found a good connection with the club management. "I come with a lot of humility," he assures. "Because this team first has to be fine-tuned - it is not at the same stage of preparation and has to integrate new players."

After two training sessions, the Frenchman was delighted with the positive mood in the team: "I was pleased to see the smiles during training." The 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers on Sunday under the interim duo of Bojan Dimic and Alexandre Alphonse was also good for the team: "Coming back from a deficit is very positive."

He is ready to make decisions - in goal, for example: "There will be a hierarchy among the goalkeepers," announced Gourvennec. Under Häberli, both Joël Mall and long-serving captain Jérémy Frick have been given enough minutes in goal, but both have recently suffered major failures.

For a "lively and explosive" game

To give his unsettled team new impetus, Gourvennec is relying on his experience and passion as a former playmaker: "As a former ten-man, I want to create the game that I would have liked to have played myself." Ball possession is important, the Frenchman emphasizes, "but you also need explosiveness."

His goal is a "lively and creative game" - a style of play that is currently only possible to a limited extent due to several injury-related absences - with Rouiller, Antunes and Mraz currently missing important cornerstones.

Gourvennec does not have much time: the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League at Utrecht is already scheduled for Thursday. Servette are in a difficult position after losing the first leg 3-1 at home. The duel with Dardania Lausanne from the 2nd interregional league follows on Sunday in the 1st main round of the Swiss Cup.

