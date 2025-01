Graham Potter becomes coach of West Ham United Keystone

West Ham United will play under coach Graham Potter in future. The announcement was made one day after the first division club from London parted company with Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.

Potter, 49, has been without a club and previously coached Chelsea FC and Brighton. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers.

West Ham are currently 14th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone. The team has only won three of its last eleven games.