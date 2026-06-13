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Half-empty stands in Toronto Grand opening ceremony in Canada—but the fans aren’t there yet

dpa

13.6.2026 - 06:00

Many seats remained empty at the World Cup opening ceremony in Canada.
Many seats remained empty at the World Cup opening ceremony in Canada.
dpa

90 minutes before Canada’s first World Cup match, the official opening ceremony kicks off in the co-host’s country. Many fans aren’t even in the stadium yet.

DPA

13.06.2026, 06:00

Thousands of seats in the Toronto stadium remained empty during the official World Cup opening ceremony in Canada. 90 minutes before kickoff of the co-host’s first group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, many fans were still on their way to the venue.

Fans reported on social media that getting to the stadium was difficult. Hours before the match, fan groups from both nations had already taken over the streets of Toronto.

Performances by Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette

Those who didn’t arrive on time missed a lively ceremony that celebrated Canada’s diversity—both in its people and its natural beauty—and featured several musical highlights. Among others, the well-known pop singer Alessia Cara and the rapper Vegedream performed.

The performance by five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé was particularly well-received, before rock star Alanis Morissette gave everyone goosebumps with her rendition of the Canadian national anthem. By this point, the arena was largely filled.

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