90 minutes before Canada’s first World Cup match, the official opening ceremony kicks off in the co-host’s country. Many fans aren’t even in the stadium yet.

Half-empty stands in Toronto Grand opening ceremony in Canada—but the fans aren’t there yet

Thousands of seats in the Toronto stadium remained empty during the official World Cup opening ceremony in Canada. 90 minutes before kickoff of the co-host’s first group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, many fans were still on their way to the venue.

Après un long périple, des barrages routiers, de mauvaises directions, on y est juste à temps ! C’est parti pour la cérémonie d’ouverture de la Coupe du monde à Toronto. @ONfr_TFO pic.twitter.com/bM8eMxhF0R — Mike Laviolle (@MikeLav_ONFRaps) June 12, 2026

Fans reported on social media that getting to the stadium had been difficult. Hours before the match, fan groups from both nations had already taken over the streets of Toronto.

Bosnia fans going wild as they march towards the stadium on the streets of Toronto to take on Canada 🇨🇦🇧🇦#worldcup pic.twitter.com/y1N7mP0Wuj — Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) June 12, 2026

Canada’s March to the Match continues to work its way through the Toronto streets toward the stadiums.



Beautiful scenes as fans chant and cheer and high five fans who are lining the streets.



It’s going to be electric inside the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/PUg96LzLYn — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) June 12, 2026

Bosnia fans in Toronto.



Wow 😮 pic.twitter.com/dkY97iCSnh — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 12, 2026

Performances by Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette

Those who didn’t arrive on time missed a lively ceremony that celebrated Canada’s diversity—both in its people and its natural beauty—and featured several musical highlights. Among others, the well-known pop singer Alessia Cara and the rapper Vegedream performed.

A special opening ceremony in Toronto as Canada hosts its first-ever @FIFAWorldCup fixture! 👏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/fWz3WDd4cb — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 12, 2026

The performance by five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé was particularly well-received, before rock star Alanis Morissette gave everyone goosebumps with her rendition of the Canadian national anthem. By this point, the arena was largely filled.

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