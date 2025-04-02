Granit Xhaka and the Leverkusen fans need to talk after the cup semi-final. bild: screenshot x.com/SkySportDE

Bayer Leverkusen lose the DFB Cup semi-final 2:1 to third division side Arminia Bielefeld. After the game, Granit Xhaka and the Leverkusen fans get into heated discussions.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayer Leverkusen surprisingly fails in the DFB Cup semi-final against third division side Arminia Bielefeld.

Emotions ran high after the final whistle: Granit Xhaka confronted the fans who had traveled with him - and got into a fight with a Leverkusen supporter.

Leverkusen's Robert Andrich spoke plainly in an interview after the game: "We have to admit that we completely messed it up." Show more

The defending champions are out: Bayer Leverkusen surprisingly failed to reach the semi-finals of the DFB Cup against Arminia Bielefeld - a third division team.

While outsiders Arminia were delighted and their coach even broke a golden rule, Leverkusen, who disappointed across the board, were hugely disappointed. The frustration was palpable after the final whistle - both among the players and the fans who had travelled with them. Things got particularly heated with Granit Xhaka: the Swiss national team captain confronted the supporters after the final whistle - and got into a heated argument with a fan.

Granit Xhaka geriet mit den eigenen Fans aneinander, gestenreich diskutierte der Anführer von Bayer Leverkusen vor dem Auswärtsblock mit den aufgebrachten Anhängern.#skypokal #dfbpokal pic.twitter.com/SIcpljQtrK — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) April 1, 2025

Xhaka and the fan got into an intense verbal battle, both gesticulated wildly, pointed their fingers at each other and ultimately even had to be restrained. The exact background is unclear. Xhaka presumably wanted to talk to the fans after his disgraceful performance - and it is likely that emotions boiled over on both sides.

The weakest performance of the season

Sporting director Simon Rolfes tried to limit the damage after the game. "Of course everyone is disappointed. That was by far our weakest performance of the season - and then in this important game of all games," he said on ARD. German international Robert Andrich also found clear words: "We have to admit to ourselves that we completely messed it up."

For Bayer Leverkusen, there is now only one possibility for a title this season: the championship. But with a six-point deficit to leaders Bayern Munich, even that is likely to be difficult - a season without a title looms.

Videos from the department