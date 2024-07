Granit Xhaka was the best defensive midfielder in the Bundesliga last season. Picture: Keystone

Granit Xhaka has been named the best defensive midfielder of the last Bundesliga season by specialist magazine "Kicker".

SDA

The Swiss player received the rating "International Class", the second-highest rating after "World Class".

There are two Swiss players in the four-position All-Star team from last season's "Kicker". Gregor Kobel was honored as the best goalie in the Bundesliga for the third time in a row.

SDA