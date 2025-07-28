Granit Xhaka in his last appearance for Leverkusen - in a test match against Bochum. After 99 competitive games for Bayer, he returns to the island. IMAGO/HMB-Media

After two successful years in Leverkusen, Xhaka surprises with a move that raises more questions than answers. What is driving the Swiss to Sunderland of all places?

No time? blue News summarizes for you After great success with Bayer Leverkusen, Granit Xhaka had a break. The departure of coach Xabi Alonso and several key players apparently robbed the 32-year-old of the belief that he could build on his previous performances.

Xhaka has now surprisingly opted for a move to Premier League promotion contenders Sunderland - a decision that raises questions, at least from a sporting perspective. Show more

When the transfer to Bayer Leverkusen was finalized in the summer of 2023, the sky was full of stars for Granit Xhaka. Bayer bosses paid Arsenal a whopping 30 million euros for the then 30-year-old. In return, they received a player who immediately took over the reins at the Werkself - both on and off the pitch.

As the extended arm of coach Xabi Alonso, the Swiss led the team (unbeaten!) to league and cup victories in his debut season, and even finished runners-up last year. The national team star had signed a five-year contract in Leverkusen until 2028, and Xhaka's wife Leonita also comes from the Rhineland. On top of that, they played in the Champions League.

However, the relationship has suffered cracks in the recent past. Alonso now coaches Real Madrid. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong (both Liverpool) and Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) were also looking for a new adventure. Xhaka publicly doubted whether he would take part in another personnel rebuild. "That takes a lot of energy. And I'm no longer 25, I'll be 33 in September," he concluded.

Erik ten Hag took over as coach - but the Dutchman clearly failed to give Xhaka the feeling that he was still in the right place. Even though the former ManUtd coach did not want to shake the Swiss's status, at least publicly, Xhaka made the decision to seek a change - with all his might.

Casting show of the clubs

Since then, not a day has gone by without his name popping up in transfer rumors. All the earlier declarations of love for Leverkusen were water under the bridge. Suddenly, the only option for the 135-time international was to leave. Where to seemed to be of secondary importance.

Milan was long considered the favorite, then Saudi club Neom was in pole position, Turkish clubs Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray were considered candidates, and Juventus and Inter were also rumored. In the end, it was Sunderland. The German tabloid "Bild" described the transfer posse in a commentary as "Xhaka's unworthy spectacle".

Granit Xhaka opens a new chapter. Keystone

The gray industrial and port city in the northeast of England may have some of the best fans on the island - see also the impressive Netflix series "Sunderland 'Til I Die" - but instead of regular appearances on the highest European stage, it is now most likely a fight against relegation in the Premier League. Last season, all three promoted teams were relegated.

A Zurich native as a beacon of hope

Main shareholder and billionaire heir Kyril Louis-Dreyfus offers hope. Since the son of former Adidas boss and Marseille president Robert Louis-Dreyfus took control of the club, things have been looking up for the "Black Cats". Within four and a half years, they went from the third-highest league to the Premier League.

The Zurich native achieved this as a greenhorn - at 27, he is by far the youngest club owner in the best league in the world. The club's promotion to the upper echelons of the Premier League has brought in an estimated 200 million pounds.

Sunderland majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has roots in Switzerland. IMAGO/Focus Images

Now the coffers are being opened for Xhaka. A transfer fee of up to 20 million euros (including bonuses) will be paid for the experienced player, who will receive a three-year contract. The Basel player will earn more than ten million euros a year in the rough North Sea, around three million more than at Bayer. It is probably also largely compensation for pain and suffering. Although the ambitious national team captain is now once again competing with the best in his field - where he belongs in view of his qualities - the task on paper seems unclear in sporting terms.

So far, Xhaka has sought out challenges everywhere he has played. And when there were hurdles, such as at Arsenal, when the midfield strategist was counted out by his own fans, he did not run away immediately - like most of his professional colleagues - but wanted to prove the opposite on the pitch. In the end, Xhaka delivered and won the respect of the Gunners supporters.

Transfer even positive for the national team?

What exactly is so exciting about the Sunderland project is more than unclear to outsiders. Perhaps Xhaka will soon explain what exactly motivated him. So far, it seems more like an escape from Leverkusen than a decision of the heart for Sunderland.

Granit wants to play for FCB again one day, as he explained when he said goodbye to his brother Taulant. Whether Xhaka will return to his boyhood club remains more uncertain than ever after this latest chapter.

But perhaps the bottom line is that the whole thing is at least beneficial for the national team. Without European matches, the leaders can give themselves more of a break and present themselves in top form once again for the 2026 World Cup. The Yakin squad could really do with Xhaka back to his old strength. Whether Sunderland is the right address for this remains to be seen. One thing is clear: there has already been more (pre)joy in a transfer.