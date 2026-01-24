Granit Xhaka is out injured. Keystone

Granit Xhaka misses Sunderland with an injury - and is provoked by a spectator in the stands during the clear defeat against West Ham. The captain reacts visibly charged.

Syl Battistuzzi

Sunderland's initial euphoria has faded. At the start of the season, the newly-promoted side were sensationally at the top of the table, but recently things have not gone according to plan for the Black Cats.

On Saturday, Sunderland visit relegation candidates West Ham United. Granit Xhaka will not be on the pitch due to an ankle injury. The captain had to sit in the stands and watch his team-mates go in at the break 3-0 down. Brian Brobbery scored the consolation goal (69'), but shortly before the end of the game a serious defeat loomed.

Granit Xhaka is NOT happy with a West Ham fan in the crowd…😳 pic.twitter.com/G6ORK9DgFz — george (@StokeyyG2) January 24, 2026

To make matters worse, the injured Nati star was apparently provoked by a spectator in the stands. "What do you want?", Xhaka shouted at the alleged Hammers fan several times. In the end, the 33-year-old Basler's exchange with the provocative man remains a side note - Sunderland lose the game 3:1. It remains to be seen how long the record-breaking Swiss international will miss his club.

The match at West Ham was Sunderland's second competitive game without Xhaka since his move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. It was the second time they had lost. West Ham, who are third-bottom of the table, moved back into the non-relegation places with their second win in a row.