Granit Xhaka became a father for the third time on Monday. Picture: Keystone

Nati captain Granit Xhaka became a father for the third time on Monday morning.

Luca Betschart

Baby happiness for Granit Xhaka and his wife Leonita. According to Blick, their daughter Neyana Xhaka was born on Monday morning. It is the third girl for the Xhaka couple after Ayana and Laneya in 2019 and 2021.

The birth of Neyana is also the reason why Xhaka has agreed with coach Murat Yakin to skip the current Nati squad with test matches against Northern Ireland (March 21) and Luxembourg (March 25).

