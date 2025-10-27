Granit Xhaka leads Sunderland as captain. Imago

Promoted Sunderland are in 4th place in the Premier League after 9 rounds, and Granit Xhaka has played a big part in their fairytale start to the season.

On Saturday, Sunderland celebrated a 2:1 victory against Chelsea. The decisive goal was scored by Cehmsdine Talbi in the 93rd minute. And so, after nine rounds, Sunderland are sensationally fourth in the table, ahead of Premier League heavyweights ManCity, ManUtd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

If the promoted team were to finish in one of the Champions League places at the end of the season, it would be a huge sensation. In the last three seasons, all three promoted teams have been relegated straight away.

One of the reasons for the team's rise is undoubtedly the signing of Granit Xhaka. Since his arrival, he has not missed a minute in the league and the Swiss is indispensable in central midfield. Or as coach Régis Le Bris said after the win against Chelsea: "Granit sets the standard for us - in terms of performance, mentality and leadership quality."

Granit Xhaka doesn't just deliver on the pitch

An opinion shared by Sunderland player Enzo Le Fée. In the run-up to the game against Chelsea, the Frenchman was asked which new signing had made the biggest impression on him so far. His answer: "Granit Xhaka, because for me he's the best captain I've ever had in my life."

Enzo Le Fée (left) is delighted with his new teammate Granit Xhaka. Keystone

Xhaka is "of course a really good player", but that alone is not enough, says Le Fée and explains: "Xhaka tries to look after everyone and offer us the best environment. He changes a lot of things here at Sunderland. So for me it would be granite."

What also sets Sunderland apart is the great cohesion. He doesn't know anyone who likes sitting on the bench, but everyone accepts their role, says Le Fée. "We are a family. We're all in the same boat and want to achieve the same thing." And the real goal is to stay in the league. In the last two seasons, 26 and 27 points respectively would have been enough to stay in the top flight. Sunderland already have 17 points after 9 rounds ...

