Granit Xhaka talks to Nati coach Murat Yakin after the 4:0 win. Imago

The Swiss national team leaves no stone unturned against Kosovo and celebrates a 4-0 victory in its World Cup qualifying opener. Nevertheless, captain Granit Xhaka is not completely satisfied. Here are the comments on the game.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team wins against Kosovo for the first time at the fourth attempt - and with 4:0.

Switzerland's start to the World Cup qualifiers is therefore perfect.

After the game, however, there were also critical comments from the Swiss camp. Show more

Despite the clear 4:0 victory, the Swiss are not completely satisfied. After a spectacular first half, not much was possible after the break. Granit Xhaka sums it up in the SRF interview: "I think that was the best half in a long time. The second half wasn't good. We suddenly did things that weren't planned. Those who know me know that I'm extremely self-critical. The first half was almost perfect. If we keep playing like that, we'll score the fifth, sixth, seventh goal. It's a shame we only won 4-0. The next step in our development is to dominate for 90 minutes."

Manuel Akanji, the scorer of the 1-0 goal, said: "I think the result is very good. But if you want to be critical, not everything is always good. We had enough chances to score two or three goals in the second half. You can blame us for that. But we dominated the game and it's a very good result." He is already looking ahead: "We'll continue on Monday. It certainly won't be an easy game."

Coach Murat Yakin is less critical than his leading players: "We had a small phase in which we let up. In the end, we pulled it off with aplomb. It's clear that you manage the lead when you're 4-0 up. It was important to give some players game time and rest others. The rhythm changes - that's completely normal."

