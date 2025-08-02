🤔 I'm excited to play alongside...



Granit Xhaka has only been at Premier League newcomers Sunderland for a few days and is causing a stir with a video before his first game.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka has moved from Bayer Leverkusen to newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland for around 20 million euros.

He wants to present himself to his new fans with a video and causes a laugh before his first appearance on the pitch.

"He has no idea which club he's moved to", "he couldn't name a teammate" and "I wouldn't have posted that" are just a few of the many reactions on the "X" platform. Show more

Three days after his return to a Premier League club, Granit Xhaka is already in the starting eleven for Saturday's pre-season game against Real Betis, making his debut for Sunderland. Xhaka already played for Arsenal in England from 2016 to 2023.

The captain of the Swiss national team, who moved to the island for around €20 million after two successful years at Bayer Leverkusen, is causing a stir with a video ahead of his appearance on the pitch for "The Black Cats".

As has become customary in social media times, Sunderland are also introducing their new signing with various videos. In one of them, Xhaka is asked to complete specific sentences about his new club - and gives standardized answers that could apply to any club.

"He has no idea"

Why did he choose Sunderland? "A big challenge." What is Sunderland known for? "A great club." Which team-mates and opponents he is looking forward to? "Everyone," is the answer to both questions.

Furthermore, the first meeting with coach Régis Le Bris was "great" and Xhaka's family are very much looking forward to Sunderland. What does he think of the fans? "Unbelievable."

Under the post on the "X" platform, many users make fun of Xhaka's answers. "He has no idea which club he moved to", "he couldn't name a team-mate" and "I wouldn't have posted that" are just a few of the more than 650 comments under the post.

The 32-year-old will want to provide the right answers on the pitch on Saturday in his first game for "The Black Cats". Xhaka will find out just how "unbelievable" the fans are on August 16 in the first home game of the new championship against West Ham United.

