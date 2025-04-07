Granit Xhaka is an undisputed regular at Bayer 04 Leverkusen. IMAGO

The usually consistent Granit Xhaka has been weakening recently at his employers Bayer Leverkusen. Is the national team star overplayed, as he was at the start of the season?

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka is the "Mr. Reliable" at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, coach Xabi Alonso's extended arm on the pitch has recently caused some surprise with his increased number of mistakes.

The 32-year-old already had to pay tribute to his mammoth program at the start of the season. The midfield strategist has now commented on his recent performances in an interview with "Kicker". Show more

After Bayer Leverkusen's fortunate 1:0 win away at Heidenheim last Saturday, Granit Xhaka must have been particularly relieved. The midfield strategist played a weak game against coach Frank Schmidt's team and caused some surprise with some unusual mistakes. The Nati star had already failed to make his mark on the game in last week's surprising cup exit in Bielefeld.

"Today and in Bielefeld, they weren't the games I expect from myself," the 32-year-old told Kicker. He was actually quite happy with himself against Frankfurt and Stuttgart, said the 135-time international. "It's normal to have a bad game every now and then," Xhaka summed up, adding: "I'm only human."

But Xhaka is a human being who has performed his work at Leverkusen as reliably as a machine for a long time since his arrival in the summer of 2023. In his debut season, he led the previously notoriously unsuccessful Rhinelanders to a superior double win.

Long balls instead of combination football

Xhaka also put in a strong performance with the national team at the European Championships, although the Swiss number 10 even played the quarter-final against England with a torn muscle fiber. After the tournament, the footballers only had a short summer break.

No wonder Xhaka & Co. didn't really get up to speed at the start of the season. Instead of overrunning their opponents with power football as they had the previous year, Bayer suffered many unnecessary setbacks in the fall. However, Xabi Alonso's charges have now managed to turn things around, even if they still hit too many long balls for Xhaka's liking instead of trying to find the way to success with combination football.

Under the Spanish star coach, Xhaka is also guaranteed a regular place this season. In the 28 Bundesliga games he has played so far, he has always been in the starting eleven, and the veteran has only missed 67 minutes in the championship.

Despite sometimes heavy legs or mental fatigue, it is "very important for the new father of three - daughter Neyana was born in mid-March - to be there to help the team when things are perhaps not going so well," says Xhaka. The Basel player emphasizes: "I'm the first to criticize myself."