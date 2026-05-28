To coincide with the upcoming World Cup, Denner is releasing the short film "The Socceritos". Granit Xhaka is also in it. In an interview with blue Sport, the national team captain talks about his experience as an actor, his dream season with Sunderland and his goal of becoming world champion.

Jan Arnet

A unique film project surprises the football world. 87-year-old western legend Terence Hill, Nati stars Granit Xhaka and Zeki Amdouni and women's soccer starlet Ana Maria Markovic bring football to the Wild West as the "Socceritos". The short film premiered on Wednesday, and blue Sport met Granit Xhaka for an interview.

Granit Xhaka, we're used to great cinema from you. But now you're showing a different side to it. You're starring in the short film "The Socceritos". How did that come about?

When I was asked by Denner if I wanted to be in it, I thought about it carefully. But I had a good feeling, even though it was a completely new experience. I really enjoyed it.

What was the most difficult thing about acting?

I'm used to being in front of the camera. It was difficult to act and not forget the text at the same time. But we had a great group on set with the Denner team, the director (Reto Salimbeni, the ed.), Ana, Zeki, Terence Hill and everyone who took part.

Do you know Terence Hill's films?

Yes, of course! When I told my parents that I could make a movie with Terence Hill, they were almost bursting with joy. He is an absolute legend.

Even at 87, Terence Hill still cuts a fine figure on the screen. Denner / ESE Agency

Do you have a favorite film?

I'm more of a documentary type. I recently watched the Ronaldinho documentary.

Your season with Sunderland was also like a cheesy movie. From relegation candidates to the Europa League. With you as the director. How do you look back on the season?

When I signed for Sunderland, everyone thought the club would be relegated. So I was very happy when we were able to secure relegation very early on and achieve our first goal. The fact that we are now in a Europa League place is the icing on the cake. But it's definitely well deserved. The team, the staff and also the owners behind the scenes have done a very good job.

Imagine you were the director of a film about the 2026 World Cup. What would the script look like?

It wouldn't be a short film, but a really long movie with lots of emotion. I would also show things that people don't often get to see from us. But there would certainly be a happy ending, the movie should end with a success.

You like to be aggressive before tournaments and have said in the past that you want to become world champion. Are you also saying that before this World Cup?

I said it for the first time when I was 16 at the U17 World Cup - that's when we won the title. I've been like that my whole career. I'm someone who dreams big and believes that anything is possible. And that's why I'm saying again today that I want to become world champion. Of course, a lot of things have to come together for that, but with this team, a lot is possible.

Granit Xhaka is aiming high with Zeki Amdouni (left) and the other Nati colleagues. Denner / ESE Agency

In 2022, they lost 6-1 to Portugal in the round of 16, and in 2024, they suffered an unfortunate penalty shoot-out defeat to England in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. What needs to change for things to go further this year?

We came very close to achieving something unique at the European Championships. With a bit of luck, we could have beaten England. We had a bad day in the 2022 World Cup round of 16. But a game like that is also good, we learned a lot from it. Now we're looking ahead, it's going to be a completely different tournament.

In 2024, we said: this is the best national team of all time. Do you think Switzerland are even a bit better this year?

I find it difficult to compare the two teams. Each team has its positive and negative sides. At the moment, we certainly have a very good national team with players who have been playing together for a long time. Now we take it game by game and hope for a successful tournament.

You'll be 34 in September. Will it be your last World Cup?

I can't answer that question yet. I still have a long-term contract with Sunderland (until 2028, the ed.). I feel fit and healthy. And as long as the hunger and the will are there, I'll keep playing.

"The Socceritos" - the short film in full length

The interview with Ana Maria Markovic