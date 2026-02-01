  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Granit Xhaka out for another three weeks

SDA

1.2.2026 - 08:47

Granit Xhaka continues to be sidelined by an ankle injury
Granit Xhaka continues to be sidelined by an ankle injury
Keystone

Granit Xhaka will continue to miss Sunderland in the English Premier League. The promoted club announced on Saturday that the situation would be reassessed in a week's time.

Keystone-SDA

01.02.2026, 08:47

01.02.2026, 09:16

Head coach Régis Le Bris announced ahead of Monday's home game against Burnley that the Swiss national team captain is feeling well but is not yet ready to return to the pitch. Overall, the Frenchman expects to be without one of his most important players for around another three weeks.

Xhaka suffered an ankle injury against Crystal Palace in mid-January, which has forced him to sit out since then. As a result, he will probably also miss the reunion with his former club Arsenal. Sunderland travel to the leaders next weekend.

More from the department

St.Gallen star explains his tattoo. Why Boukhalfa had the (almost) invincible warrior Achilles stabbed

St.Gallen star explains his tattooWhy Boukhalfa had the (almost) invincible warrior Achilles stabbed

Change of coach. Horst Steffen has to go in Bremen

Change of coachHorst Steffen has to go in Bremen

Lugano squander victory against GC. Gygax criticizes Steffen's interview:

Lugano squander victory against GCGygax criticizes Steffen's interview: "That was a bit of an excuse"