Granit Xhaka will continue to miss Sunderland in the English Premier League. The promoted club announced on Saturday that the situation would be reassessed in a week's time.

Head coach Régis Le Bris announced ahead of Monday's home game against Burnley that the Swiss national team captain is feeling well but is not yet ready to return to the pitch. Overall, the Frenchman expects to be without one of his most important players for around another three weeks.

Xhaka suffered an ankle injury against Crystal Palace in mid-January, which has forced him to sit out since then. As a result, he will probably also miss the reunion with his former club Arsenal. Sunderland travel to the leaders next weekend.