Manuel Akanji (left) and Granit Xhaka: the bosses of the Swiss national team

Granit Xhaka is facing "his biggest challenge" since joining the national team. The Basel player doesn't have much time left to pass on his leadership qualities to the next generation.

The international retirements of Yann Sommer, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabian Schär last summer have left a vacuum in the Swiss national team's dressing room. A vacuum that Granit Xhaka will have to fill.

"This is undoubtedly the biggest challenge I've had to face since my debut in the national team," said the captain at Thursday's press conference: "We've lost very big personalities and it's now up to the experienced players like Manu (Akanji), Ricky (Rodriguez), Remo (Freuler) or myself to lead this new team."

"Leading by example"

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, who will turn 33 in September, knows that the 2026 World Cup will be his fourth and last if Switzerland qualify. He wants to pass on the ambition and attitude that he has embodied for more than a decade. "It's about showing them what it means to work, to give everything, not to lose motivation and, of course, to want to win," explains Xhaka.

Manuel Akanji echoes his captain's words: "It's obviously our job to set a good example and lead the new generation," says the Manchester City defender. "And the way Granit and I have changed since we joined the national team, I'm sure that the new arrivals will take on more responsibility over time."

No immediate return to FCB

Granit Xhaka is also asked about the promise he made to the FC Basel fans during the tribute to his brother Taulant at St. Jakob-Park. He said then that he would one day return to his home club. "No", replied the number 10 of the Swiss national team when asked whether he would return to FCB this summer.

However, he does not want to completely rule out a departure from Leverkusen, where he has been playing since 2023 and still has a contract valid until 2028. "My whole family is very happy there, but in football you never know what the future holds."