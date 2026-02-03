Emmanuel Tsimba shoots Grasshoppers into fortune with his second goal in the 94th minute Keystone

Grasshoppers reach the Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2018 Coach Gerald Scheiblehner's team turned around a 2-0 deficit at home against Sion to win 4-3 after extra time. Emmanuel Tsimba scores twice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the Super League, GC is once again in the midst of a relegation battle. The Cup quarter-final against Sion was therefore a welcome change for the Zurich side and an opportunity to "achieve something really great", as Gerald Scheiblehner put it before the game. However, what the Zurich team then showed for a long time was more than poor. But when the game seemed to be decided after Benjamin Kolloli made it 2-0 (72'), the hosts woke up and the game developed into a thrilling cup fight.

Just four minutes after conceding the second goal, Jonathan Asp Jensen - who else - put Zurich's hopes of progressing back on track with a superb shot. Another four minutes later, substitute Emmanuel Tsimba equalized. GC took the momentum with them and in the 83rd minute, Sion goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi made a miraculous save from Asp Jensen's header. But it was precisely at this stage that Sion regained the lead thanks to a header from substitute Josias Lukembila (85'). But that was not the end of the story: in the 93rd minute, new signing Michael Frey saved the home team in his second game with a shot from the edge of the penalty area to take the game into extra time, in which Tsimba again scored the decisive 4:3 with a header in the 94th minute.

GC started the game well and already had a chance to make it 1-0 in the first minute, but Maximilian Ullmann's shot from the left side of the penalty area was clearly off target. However, Sion then took the lead in the 7th minute. GC defender Abdoulaye Diaby cleared a free kick from Ilyas Chouaref, but Baltazar's subsequent cross found the head of defender Kreshnik Hajrizi, who gave goalkeeper Nicolas Glaus no chance and scored his first goal of the season. After that, the Valais side seemed to have everything under control before GC pulled off something magnificent.

Telegram

Grasshoppers - Sion 4:3 (3:3, 0:1) n.V.

Letzigrund. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 6. Hajrizi 0:1. 72. Kololli 0:2. 76. Asp Jensen 1:2. 80. Tsimba 2:2. 85. Lukembila 2:3. 93. Frey 3:3. 94. Tsimba 4:3.

Grasshoppers: Glaus; Stroscio, Diaby, Mikulic; Krasniqi (101. Marques), Meyer, Imourane (66. Tsimba), Ullmann (66. Diarrassouba); Zvonarek, Frey, Asp Jensen.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti (100. Surdez); Kabacalman, Sow, Baltazar Costa; Berdayes (61. Kololli), Boteli (61. Lukembila), Chouaref (73. Rrudhani/90. Chipperfield).

Remarks: 121st yellow-red card against Hajrizi. Cautions: 17th Kronig, 42nd Frey, 90th Mikulic, 92nd Baltazar Costa, 101st Glaus, 102nd Stroscio, 118th Hajrizi.