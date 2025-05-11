  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Great race to catch up: promoted Thun make up for a 0:3 in Vaduz

SDA

11.5.2025 - 16:29

Did FC Thun celebrate their promotion to the Super League a little too lavishly? The Bernese Oberlanders quickly fell 3-0 behind in Vaduz on Sunday - and then managed to win 3-3.

Keystone-SDA

11.05.2025, 16:29

11.05.2025, 17:15

Nine days after the acclaimed 2:1 win against Aarau and after five wins in a row, Thun, who were not at their best in the away game of the 34th Challenge League round, conceded three goals in the first 27 minutes. In the second half, however, coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team were on top of the game and equalized with two converted penalties from Leonardo Bertone (54th/65th) and the 3:3 through Elmin Rastoder in the 88th minute.

Vaduz, who can no longer reach the barrage, thus failed to draw level on points with fourth-placed Wil.

