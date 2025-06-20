Pop singer Beatrice Egli, who sang the Swiss anthem in the opening game of the European Championship in Basel, paid a surprise visit to coach Pia Sundhage's team at the team hotel in Thun.

After lunch together, the successful pop singer chatted with the players, followed by a spontaneous dance lesson by Egli with Alayah Pilgrim and other Nati players, as well as an acapella performance with Leila Wandeler on the piano.

Reactions after the visit

"What a day!" said Beatrice Egli after her meeting with the Nati. "After the emotional moment of being able to sing our national anthem at the opening game, today's meeting with the national team was another unforgettable highlight. Today I was once again able to feel this special togetherness that had already touched me so deeply in the stadium - so much warmth, solidarity and female power! A day full of great conversations and unique moments that I will carry in my heart forever. Thank you!"

Captain Lia Wälti says: "It was a great pleasure to welcome Beatrice Egli to our team hotel. With her likeable, down-to-earth manner and her warm charisma, she immediately won us all over. Her positive energy and passionate enjoyment of what she does inspired us - and it is precisely this feeling that we are taking with us into our third European Championship group match against Finland."

Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA, is grateful that Beatrice Egli took the time despite her busy schedule: "Her rendition of the Swiss national anthem in the opening game already moved us all emotionally. Her visit to the team hotel was the icing on the cake and a great inspiration and motivation for the important match against Finland next Thursday."