Harry Kane is jubilant. The striker has played a big part in Bayern's high

14 competitive matches, 14 wins. FC Bayern Munich is setting new standards. What's behind the historic start and the current winning mentality. The news agency dpa analyzes.

The irresistible Bavarians are ready for the big clash with Paris St. Germain next Tuesday in the Champions League. Before that, however, the former league top match against Bayer Leverkusen awaits. In view of their impressive current strength, Europe's new record-breaking team once again seems to have slipped away from the former champions, who have shrunk to normal size. "We were already greedy last season. But now, of course, we also have a great desire to keep going," said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl after the latest demonstration of power in the DFB Cup.

The 4:1 (2:1) in the second cup round on Wednesday at promoted 1. FC Köln was the 14th win in the 14th competitive match. Never before has a team in Europe's top leagues started a season more successfully. AC Milan also managed 13 consecutive wins to start the season more than 30 years ago. "You can see the mentality in this team and the desire to play football. We're on a very, very good run," enthused Eberl.

The European record is broken

In view of the performance of super goalscorer Harry Kane and Co., fans and football enthusiasts are already eagerly awaiting the giants' clash with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. The greedy Bavarians, however, are first hunting down one prey after another. "We'll start against Leverkusen first. We want to win this game too," says Eberl. Former Leverkusen international defender Jonathan Tah is full of praise: "We're always hungry, we want to win and we're never satisfied."

It's not just the bare figures that make Bayern so special at the moment. Coach Vincent Kompany's team seem to handle difficult situations with ease, "simply breathing away the opponent", as Cologne coach Lukas Kwasniok put it, when they get irritated.

There was something of a sensation in the air in Cologne - for 30 minutes. The locals posed problems for Bayern with their aggressive play and took the lead through Ragnar Ache (31') after a corner. "I was worried about the stadium not falling apart," joked Kwasniok about the brief Rhineland euphoria. "There are a lot of players who get soft legs in a situation like that," said Kompany. Not so his stars.

Seven minutes later, Bayern had already turned the game around. The fact that an irregular but not penalized offside goal by Luiz Diaz (36') also helped - no problem. "They would have crushed us sooner or later, you have to be honest," admitted Bayern fan Kwasniok.

Harry Kane unstoppable

The individual class of double goalscorer Kane (38th/64th) and Michael Olise, who scored after a counter-attack (72nd) but also excelled alongside the strong Jonas Urbig, Manuel Neuer's deputy in goal, was also too impressive. "We're in a good moment. We have to keep that feeling and take the winning mentality with us," said Kane.

The England captain has already scored 22 goals for Bayern after 14 competitive matches. If you include his goals for the national team, he has scored 25 goals in 17 games. And that was in October.