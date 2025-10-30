14 competitive matches, 14 wins: FC Bayern Munich breaks a European record. What's behind the historic start and the current winning mentality.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Bayern Munich have set a new European start record with 14 competitive matches in a row, beating AC Milan's record.

In the 4-1 DFB Cup win over Cologne, coach Vincent Kompany's team once again showed their mental strength and individual class, led by double goalscorer Harry Kane.

Bayern demonstrated a dominant winning mentality, are unbeaten in all competitions and are now focusing on the top match in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. Show more

The record-breaking Bavarians are ready for the mega duel with Paris St. Germain. Before that, however, the former league top match against Bayer Leverkusen awaits. In view of their impressive current strength, Europe's new record-breaking team Bayern Munich seem to have slipped away from the former champions, who have shrunk to normal size. "We were greedy last season too, but now of course we have a great desire to keep going," said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl after the next demonstration of power in the DFB Cup.

The 4:1 win in the second round of the cup on Wednesday at cheeky newly promoted 1. FC Köln was the 14th victory in the 14th competitive match. Never before has a team in Europe's top leagues started a season more successfully. More than 30 years ago, Milan had also managed 13 consecutive wins to start the season. "You can see the mentality in this team and the desire to play football. We're on a very, very good run," said a delighted Eberl.

The European record is broken

In view of the performance of super goalgetter Harry Kane and Co., fans and football enthusiasts are already eagerly awaiting next Tuesday's clash with Champions League winners Paris(live from 9pm on blue Sport). The greedy Bavarians, however, are first hunting down one prey after another. "We've got Leverkusen first, we want to win that too," said Eberl and former Leverkusen international defender Jonathan Tah announced full-bodied: "We're always hungry, want to win and are never satisfied."

It's not just the bare figures that make Bayern so special at the moment. Coach Vincent Kompany's team seem to handle difficult situations effortlessly, "simply breathing away the opponent", as Cologne coach Lukas Kwasniok put it, when they get irritated.

Bayern coach Kompany has all titles in his sights Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

There was something of a sensation in the air at FC - for 30 minutes. Cologne posed problems for Bayern with their aggressive play and took the lead through Ragnar Ache (31) after a corner. "I was worried about the stadium not falling apart," joked Kwasniok about the brief Rhineland euphoria. "There are a lot of players who get soft legs in a situation like that," said Kompany. Not so his stars.

Seven minutes later, the game had already been turned around. The fact that an irregular but not penalized offside goal by Luiz Diaz (36') also helped - no problem. "They would have crushed us sooner or later, you have to be honest," admitted Bayern fan Kwasniok.

Harry Kane unstoppable

The individual class of double goalscorer Kane (38th/64th) and Michael Olise, who scored on the counter-attack (72nd) but also excelled alongside the strong Manuel Neuer substitute Jonas Urbig, was also too impressive. "We're in a good moment, we have to keep that feeling and take the winning mentality with us," said Kane.

The England captain has already scored 22 goals for Bayern after 14 competitive matches. If you include his goals for the national team, that makes 25 goals from 17 games. And that was in October.