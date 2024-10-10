  1. Residential Customers
Found lifeless in the pool Greek international Baldock dies at the age of 31

Only 31 years old: George Baldock
Keystone

Greek international footballer George Baldock dies at the age of 31. This was announced by his club Panathinaikos Athens on its website.

10.10.2024, 06:49

The media reported that the defender was found dead in his pool at home late on Wednesday evening. The cause of death was not initially known.

Baldock played twelve times for the Greek national team and was last in action in March in the play-offs before the European Championship against Georgia, when Greece lost on penalties. He has not been called up for the upcoming Nations League clash with England this Thursday.

Baldock, who was born in Buckingham, played mainly in England during his career, including for Sheffield United. The defender only moved to Athens in July.

SDA

