For around 200 million euros Green light for the sale of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium

SDA

30.9.2025 - 11:09

The days of the venerable Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan's San Siro district are numbered.
Picture: Keystone

The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan's San Siro district is about to be sold. The city council of the northern Italian metropolis has approved a sale to the clubs AC and Inter Milan.

Keystone-SDA

30.09.2025, 11:09

30.09.2025, 11:18

The purchase price for the 28-hectare site, which also includes the parking areas, is around 200 million euros. The decision in the municipality was made after lengthy discussions on Tuesday night.

The two multiple Italian champions want to build a new stadium on the same site to replace the almost 100-year-old one. The construction costs for the new arena, which will seat 71,500 spectators, are estimated at around 1.2 billion euros.

Located in the San Siro district, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is the largest stadium in Italy with a capacity of 75,000 and will be the venue for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina.

