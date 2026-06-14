The environmental organization Greenpeace has criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his plans to attend two matches a day during the World Cup. “The fact that officials fly daily in private jets that are extremely harmful to the climate doesn’t exactly give the impression that FIFA has recognized the causes of climate change or its own responsibility to be part of the solution,” John Hocevar of Greenpeace USA told “The Athletic.”

Both the website and the British daily newspaper “The Guardian” report, citing unnamed FIFA sources, that Infantino wants to watch two matches per day and will use a private jet provided by sponsor Qatar Airways to do so. With a total of 104 matches at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, enormous distances must be covered to make these plans a reality.

Due to the enormous distances involved, the New Weather Institute has already dubbed this World Cup “the event with the highest environmental impact ever” and estimates that it will generate around 9 million tons of CO₂ equivalent. Air travel is responsible for about 7.7 million tons of these estimated CO₂ emissions—more than four times the average for World Cups held between 2010 and 2022.

FIFA: Scheduled flights are also used

In a statement to “The Athletic,” FIFA said: “As we have always emphasized, FIFA has established rules that set the framework for flights and travel for all FIFA officials.” Accordingly, the FIFA President “regularly travels with the relevant officials to business and tournament-related events and strives to visit FIFA member associations whenever possible,” the world governing body added.

According to FIFA, however, travel is not limited to charter flights in private jets but also includes regular commercial flights. “Depending on which option is more efficient and cost-effective under the circumstances. FIFA covers the travel expenses,” the statement said.