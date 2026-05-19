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Germany Gregor Kobel in the Bundesliga team of the season

SDA

19.5.2026 - 16:22

Gregor Kobel makes it into the best eleven of the season of the specialist magazine "Kickers" like in 2024
Gregor Kobel makes it into the best eleven of the season of the specialist magazine "Kickers" like in 2024
Keystone

The specialist magazine "Kicker" traditionally selects the best eleven players after each Bundesliga season. For the second time since 2024, Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is also part of the team of the season.

Keystone-SDA

19.05.2026, 16:22

The 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper kept 15 clean sheets in 34 appearances and conceded a total of just 34 goals. Kobel also had the best save percentage of all the regular goalkeepers.

In addition to Kobel, a second BVB player, central defender Nico Schlotterbeck, was voted into the eleven of the season. Champions Bayern Munich are represented the most with six players. Johan Manzambi, the up-and-coming Swiss talent from SC Freiburg, who made it into the matchday eleven three times, is not included in the top 11.

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