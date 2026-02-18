Dortmund put themselves in a good starting position in the play-off first leg with a 2-0 win against Atalanta Bergamo - and Gregor Kobel once again kept a clean sheet. After the traffic chaos before kick-off, the Nati goalie talks about team spirit, defense and the difficult second leg.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund wins the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Atalanta Bergamo 2:0 and puts itself in a strong position for the second leg.

Despite the traffic chaos before kick-off, national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel remains scoreless and emphasizes the defensive stability and team spirit.

Kobel expects a more offensive Atalanta for the second leg, but is confident of another strong BVB game. Show more

Borussia Dortmund have put themselves in a very good position to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. The Bundesliga runners-up won the play-off first leg against Atalanta Bergamo 2:0 at home, with Serhou Guirassy in the 3rd minute and Maximilian Beier (42) scoring the goals.

The BVB professionals had to endure the toughest test of patience before kick-off. Because star singer Herbert Grönemeyer was performing almost simultaneously in the neighboring Westfalenhalle, traffic chaos broke out around the arena. This included the Dortmund team bus, which therefore arrived at the stadium much later than planned. As a result, the start of the match was pushed back by a quarter of an hour.

"It wasn't easy with us arriving late," said keeper Gregor Kobel in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "It was a good game from all of us." They now have a good starting position for the second game.

Kobel leads BVB bulwark

Dortmund's defense held firm despite many injury problems. For example, 18-year-old Italian Luca Reggiani made his Champions League debut against his compatriots. "What sets us apart this season is that we're very good defensively, that we have good interplay between me, the front players and everyone who comes in," explained the Zurich native.

Dortmund also used this recipe against Atalanta to record another clean sheet. "We simply have a good basis for our team so that we can win games. If you stand well at the back, score few goals or even play to nil, then logically the chance of winning at the end is all the greater," summarizes the 28-year-old.

Kobel, who has been repeatedly thwarted by injuries in the past, is having a strong season himself. Kicker" consequently voted him the best Bundesliga goalkeeper of the first half of the season. His performances are also possible because he currently has no physical problems. "I don't even know when I last had something. I think it's been a relatively long time. I've played through a few years now," smiles the national team goalie, emphasizing that he always wants to be there for his team.

Kobel expects "a different game" next week. Now the Bergamasques will have to be more offensive, and it will be important to counter from the very first minute. "But we've played a lot of very good games this season - including away from home. That's why we'll give it our all and hopefully win the second game as well," says Kobel.