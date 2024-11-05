Gregor Kobel remains in the stands for the Champions League match against Sturm Graz. IMAGO/DeFodi

Gregor Kobel is slightly injured in his thigh. While the BVB doctors are holding him back for the Champions League after the game against Leipzig, the national team keeper is pushing for a quick comeback.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gregor Kobel suffered a minor muscle injury last Tuesday in the cup match against Wolfsburg.

After the game against Leipzig, BVB will also be without Kobel on Tuesday evening in the Champions League against Sturm Graz (21:00 live on blue Sport).

The BVB doctors do not want to take any risks. If it had been up to Kobel, he would have been back on the pitch against Leipzig.

The national team's Nations League games are less in danger. According to "Bild", Kobel should be back in the BVB goal as early as next Saturday. Show more

Gregor Kobel wants to return to the pitch, but the BVB doctors are holding him back. Last Tuesday, the national team keeper injured his thigh in the cup tie in Wolfsburg. According toBild, it is a minor muscle injury.

Kobel had to sit in the stands for the game against Leipzig last Saturday, and BVB will also have to make do without their number 1 against Sturm Graz in the Champions League.

BVB does not want to take any risks

"The doctor hasn't given me the go-ahead for Kobel yet," said Nuri Sahin ahead of the clash in the top flight. Kobel was also absent from the final training session.

Is Kobel more seriously injured than previously thought? No. It's obviously just a matter of protective measures. The BVB doctors want to avoid Kobel's minor injury rupturing and the keeper having to take weeks off. According to the newspaper "Bild", Kobel would have wanted to be back on the pitch for the 2:1 win against Leipzig.

National team games apparently not in danger

Meanwhile, there are signs of the all-clear for the national team. In mid-November, Yakin's team will face Serbia and Spain in the Nations League. If everything goes according to plan, Kobel should already have a Bundesliga game under his belt by then.

After Tuesday evening's Champions League match, Borussia Dortmund will face Mainz next Saturday - possibly with Kobel between the posts again.