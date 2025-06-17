Gregor Kobel's saves earned Dortmund a point. IMAGO/Brazil Photo Press

Dortmund start the Club World Cup in the USA with a lucky draw. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saves the Germans from defeat in a 0-0 draw against Brazil's Fluminense.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund play out a 0-0 draw against Fluminense to kick off the Club World Cup.

The Borussians are well served with the point.

National team goalie Gregor Kobel prevented BVB's defeat with two strong saves. Show more

In the stadium in East Rutherford, where the World Cup final will take place next summer and where the footballers of the New York Jets and New York Giants normally play, the team from Rio de Janeiro with 40-year-old captain Thiago Silva was better, especially after the break. In the 70th minute, Kobel prevented the 0:1 with two strong saves against Everaldo and Nonato. A few minutes earlier, the Zurich native had had to be tended to after a collision with Everaldo.

Both teams can live with the 0-0 draw in the less than half-filled arena. Dortmund and Fluminense remain the big favorites over South Korea's Ulsan and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the two places in the last 16 of this group.

